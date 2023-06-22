Could rain put a damper on Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade?

The Chicago area is experiencing a prolonged period of rainless days, but could that come to an end at an inopportune time for those looking to celebrate Pride this weekend?

According to forecast models, that is a very real possibility. While a blocking pattern has largely kept rain out of the area in recent weeks, it could potentially break down as a large low-pressure system pushes east from the Rocky Mountains.

The first wave of that rain could race toward the upper Midwest beginning on Friday and into Saturday morning, but most models indicate that the blocking pattern will continue to do its job, shredding that system and preventing any sort of significant rainfall from impacting the region during the day Saturday.

Sunday, however, could be a different story. According to the models, bands of rain could whip through Illinois just after midnight, but they will likely clear before daybreak.

Unfortunately for those looking to attend the Pride parade in Chicago, another wave of rain is expected to arrive just around the noon hour, and could stick around for most of the afternoon.

Because of the cloudy and potentially-rainy conditions, temperatures will dip just a bit on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s.

After the front passes through, temperatures are expected to drop back into the 70s for the early portion of next week, with a return to dry conditions in the process.

More-detailed forecasts will be available Friday, so be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information.