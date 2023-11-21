Could cooler temps, threat of snow impact Thanksgiving weekend travel?

The Chicago area has been seeing plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures so far in November, but it appears things are going to change significantly as the month draws to a close.

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature for Chicago on Nov. 21 is just under 46 degrees, with that number dropping to 42 degrees by month’s end.

Long-range forecast models are indicating that Chicago may not get back to that level for some time after Thanksgiving.

For now, dry and seasonable weather is expected for the holiday itself, with highs in the low-40s and clear skies, according to forecast models.

Beginning Friday, cooler air is expected to push into the area, with highs in the 30s, and residents can expect that pattern to continue through at least the middle of next week.

The other noteworthy development could arrive Saturday night and into Sunday, just in time for residents to start heading back from their Thanksgiving travels.

According to forecast models, the area’s next chance of precipitation will come late Saturday, and with cooler temperatures, it is possible that the region could see its first snowfall since Oct. 31.

At this point, it’s far too early to determine whether there will be accumulations, or whether it will be mixed with rain in some locations, but what appears likely is that there will be some type of precipitation that will impact the area on Sunday, historically the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to evaluate forecast models for this weekend, and you can keep up with those updates on the NBC Chicago app.