Freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions are expected to overspread across the Chicago area Wednesday as a winter weather system moves across parts of Midwest and the Northeast.

The system, which NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman described as "significant," will also bring ice accumulation to areas of Michigan, northern Indiana and Ohio, the National Weather Service said. But officials have yet to call the incoming system an "ice storm."

The wintry mix could start in the early afternoon Wednesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with some flurries forming earlier in the day. The main event however isn't expected to come until until the evening hours Wednesday, towards the end of the afternoon and evening commute.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott, the mix will be a combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

"Freezing rain will be the biggest issue," Scott said, of the conditions expected.

The system could also bring ice accumulations, Scott said, with up to a tenth-of-an-inch of ice in some parts, and a half-inch of snow or sleet possible in others.

[5:30AM CST 2/4]

Latest thinking on expected wintry mix (including freezing rain) in store on Wednesday, developing in aftn & peaking in eve.



At least some travel impacts likely areawide - could include Wed PM commute depending on exact timing of precip onset. #ILwx #INwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BhVo9DIg4x — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 4, 2025

"At least some travel impacts likely areawide," the NWS said, with slick, slippery road conditions lingering into early Thursday.

Will Chicago see an ice storm?

According to the NWS, an ice storm occurs when an area has freezing rain with accumulations of a quarter inch of ice or greater. Wednesday's system is not expected to amount to that, Scott said.

"I don’t think we’ll get that much because we don’t have a lot of moisture associated with this system," Scott added.

Ice storms also often consist of heavy, widespread ice that take down trees and powerlines, Scott said, but those impacts are not likely to occur Wednesday.

Still, roads could be slick, and driving conditions could be impacted due to the ice, Scott said.

"While the ice will be light, it could still create slippery travel late Wednesday into early Thursday," Scott warned.