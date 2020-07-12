Cooler Temperatures, Mostly Sunny Skies on Tap for Sunday in Chicago Area

After a stormy Saturday, Sunday will start out with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but things are expected to clear out, paving the way for a sunny and significantly cooler day.

According to forecast models, the spotty showers and thunderstorms will eventually clear before the noon hour, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominating the remainder of the day.

There will still be a chance for a few widely scattered thunderstorms in the far south suburbs in the early afternoon hours, but otherwise things will remain dry for most of the Chicago area.

High temperatures will be significantly cooler than previous days, only reaching into the upper-70s and low-80s on Sunday. Humidity levels will also be significantly lower than in previous days, making for a comfortable afternoon throughout the area.

Things will remain largely calm on Monday and Tuesday, although temperatures are expected to begin to warm back up to more seasonal levels on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s. By Tuesday the highs could be back into the 90s in some locations, with showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday, according to forecast models.