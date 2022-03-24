Coming Days Could Feel More Like Winter in Chicago Area, With Snow, Frigid Temps Possible

While the Chicago area is a few days into spring, the next few days are potentially going to feel more like winter, with scattered snow showers possible Friday and frigid temperatures expected over the weekend.

Late Thursday and into Friday, scattered rain that has been falling across the area will begin to wind down, leading to mostly-dry overnight conditions, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

That weather pattern will hold through Friday, although cold temperatures and gusty winds are expected throughout the day.

Another round of scattered showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, with a weather system expected to race through the area. By the evening hours, any heavier showers, or any squalls, could generate snowfall, although those snow showers would be widely scattered.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The weekend should see dry conditions, but well-below-average temperatures are expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will see windy conditions, and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s, with northern areas seeing highs in the upper-30s and other locations potentially seeing highs in the low-40s.

Winds are expected to die down on Sunday, but temperatures will remain on the cold side, with highs once again in the upper-30s and low-40s.