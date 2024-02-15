Colder temps on deck for Chicago, but how long will they last?

The city of Chicago has seen high temperatures of at least 40 degrees every single day this month, but that will come to an end on Friday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 30s areawide on Friday, and readings will be even cooler Saturday, only rising into the low-30s.

That will put an end to a stretch of 40-plus degree days that has been going on throughout the month, the longest such streak to open February since 1882, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s more, some locations could even see a bit of snow for the first time in several weeks, especially along and south of Interstate 80.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that snow will be limited to a dusting along that highway, with perhaps an inch of accumulation possible in Kankakee County and areas to the south.

That snow will clear out by Friday afternoon, paving the way for partly cloudy conditions through the remainder of the weekend.

After Saturday’s cool temperatures, the mercury will quickly rise again, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s by Sunday, according to forecast models.

Those temperatures are going to continue increasing for several days, with readings soaring back into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another chance of rain will enter the forecast on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back into the 40s following that weather system.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and information.