Colder temps, frigid wind chills in Chicago's Thanksgiving week forecast

The Chicago area is experiencing normal temperatures the day before the Thanksgiving holiday, but big changes are blowing into the area this week.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to top out in the low-to-mid 40s, but with a front approaching and winds shifting into Thursday, things are going to change rapidly.

The holiday itself will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper-30s. Most of the area should see sunshine or some late-afternoon clouds, though there is a chance for some light lake-effect snow in parts of northwest Indiana before a front fully pushes through the region, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

After that front passes, winds are going to shift out of the north-northwest, dropping temperatures and creating some very chilly wind chills heading into Friday.

Highs will be in the upper-20s, below their seasonal averages, for several days, but Friday morning could see wind chills in the single digits as blustery winds continue out of the northwest, according to forecast models.

Those wind chills will likely continue to be on the cold side for several days, with a slow warming trend getting underway by the time the new work week begins on Monday. High temperatures won’t rapidly improve, but should be back into the 30s by Tuesday, according to forecast models.

What’s more, there are no significant chances for precipitation in the extended forecast, paving the way for a cool, dry start to the month of December.

