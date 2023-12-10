Colder, cloudier conditions expected in Chicago's forecast Sunday

After several days of above-average temperatures, the Chicago area will get a cold slap of reality on Sunday, with chilly and breezy conditions for most of the day.

According to forecast models, extensive cloud cover is expected to dominate the forecast, along with cooler temperatures and gusty winds, though those should ease by the end of the day.

Highs are only expected to reach the mid-30s across most of the area, with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

Winds will slowly diminish in the afternoon, but some flurries will also be possible, as will lake-effect snow showers in northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

Monday should see clearing skies, but temperatures will still remain right around their seasonal averages in the upper-30s and low-40s.

In fact, the area will likely see a carbon copy of those conditions Tuesday, with slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday before the winds begin to shift out of the southwest for the end of the work week.

That wind shift will cause temperatures to climb into the mid-40s across much of the area, and according to long-range models from the Climate Prediction Center, it appears that above-average temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast as we head towards Christmas.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.