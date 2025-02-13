Cold, windy Thursday expected ahead of another round of snow this weekend

After multiple inches of snow fell across the Chicago area Wednesday, another round is likely on the way after a cold and windy Thursday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, multiple disturbances in coming days could lead to more snowfall, especially on Friday and into Saturday.

Snow is expected to taper off late this evening, with some scattered flurries remaining in the area overnight.

Thursday should be mostly dry and sunny across the area, though gusty conditions are expected, with west-northwest gusts at 40 miles per hour possible.

Friday will see snow return to the forecast, especially in areas north of Interstate 80. Accumulations aren’t expected to be significant, but that could change on Saturday when another system arrives.

That system could begin as snow showers early on in the morning with a more steady snow occurring later in the day, with temperatures dropping throughout the day and evening.

Anywhere from one-to-three inches of snow are expected as part of that system, which is likely to leave the area Sunday morning.

Once that system moves out, significantly colder air will move into the area, with low temperatures plummeting below zero on Sunday and Monday nights, according to forecast models.

High temperatures will only reach into the teens to start the new week, with highs likely remaining well below average for most of the week, according to extended forecast models.

