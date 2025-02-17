A cold weather advisory was set to take effect beginning Monday morning, with dangerous wind chill values of up to 25 degrees below zero possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will take effect beginning at midnight for northern Cook, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties. Dangerous conditions were expected starting in the overnight hours, with temperatures poised to plummet around 20 degrees.

Single-digit temperatures and windy conditions will lead to subzero wind chills, with values between 10 and 25 degrees below zero possible. According to the NWS, such dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

As a result, you'll want to use caution while outside and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

Such brutally cold conditions will persist for several days and won't let up until Thursday, the NWS stated.

As the work week begins, high temperatures will sit in the mid single digits to the low-to-mid teens, according to meteorologists. Tuesday will bring a continuation of the extreme cold, with temperature readings and wind chill values expected to be similar to Monday.

High temperatures will climb slightly when Wednesday rolls around, with readings possibly rising into the upper teens. The possibility of wind chills reaching 25 degrees below zero will remain throughout the day, meteorologist said.

It won't be until Thursday when we'll see marked improvements - though it still will be brutally cold. Sunny skies, along with high temperatures in the mid teens to low 20s will bring a significant change in wind chills.

Wind chill readings will likely be between five degrees below zero and 15 degrees, according to the NWS.

