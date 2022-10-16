Cloudy, Windy Day Expected Sunday, but Could Snow Loom in Forecast for Monday?

Sunday will get off to a pleasant start for much of the Chicago area, but things are expected to change quickly, leading up to a weather system that could bring cooler temperatures and even snow to the region by Monday.

To start with, sunny skies are expected across the region, but clouds will slowly start to build from north to south as Chicago approaches the noon hour.

Residents will also note a change in the winds, which will be calm to start the day and will continue to increase as the day moves along.

Those gusty conditions could be accompanied by some widely-scattered showers later in the day, with highs reaching into the low-50s before beginning a slow and steady retreat.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to around the freezing mark in areas away from Lake Michigan, but according to the National Weather Service, frost isn’t expected to develop because of the windy conditions.

In fact, those conditions will continue to deteriorate Monday, with gusts in excess of 35 miles per hour possible in Illinois and in excess of 45 miles per hour in parts of northwest Indiana as a storm system moves into the region.

Those winds could cause lakeshore flooding, especially in Porter and LaPorte counties, and residents are urged to use caution along the water on Monday.

The big headline, however, will be the precipitation. Cold air aloft could potentially lead to some scattered snow showers in Chicago’s northern and western suburbs, although accumulation isn’t expected due to the warm ground and asphalt.

Northwest Indiana, especially in Porter and LaPorte counties, could see some lake-effect snow or rain, but there is also a possibility of “thundersnow” in some locations due to atmospheric conditions, according to NWS officials.

High temperatures will be well-below average for this time of year, only rising to around 40 degrees in most of the area.

Those cooler temperatures will stick around for several days, with slightly warmer readings finally arriving by Thursday. That warming trend is expected to continue through the following weekend, with highs back into the 60s by Saturday under mostly sunny skies.