Cloudy Sunday expected, with ferocious winds and Indiana snow looming

The Chicago area can expected gloomy conditions and seasonable temperatures on Sunday, but a big change is coming in the forecast, with plunging readings and even some lake-effect snow in Northwest Indiana.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 40s on Sunday, with cloudy conditions expected after a rainy Saturday in the area.

A cold air mass is beginning to push southward out of Canada, and that will start to exert its influence on the area Monday. That will begin with winds shifting out of the northwest, with gusts potentially exceeding 30 miles per hour in Illinois. Northwest Indiana could see winds of 40 or even 50 miles per hour, leading to advisories in Porter and LaPorte counties.

While occasional snow showers are possible in counties near Lake Michigan, the bulk of the accumulation will likely occur in northwest Indiana and southwestern Michigan, as a winter weather advisory will be in effect in LaPorte County on Monday morning.

Some areas could see 2-to-4 inches of snow, with wind-whipped snow causing hazardous travel conditions for motorists in the area for the morning commute.

Any snow that falls in the Chicago area could cause similar issues, but any snow showers will be spotty at best and likely won’t lead to any accumulation.

High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will be on the chilly side, with readings only rising into the low-to-mid 30s. Wind chills Monday will be significantly cooler, according to forecast models.

The good news is that the cold snap will be short lived, with highs rebounding into the 40s by Wednesday and then rising even higher heading into the final weekend before Christmas, with forecasted highs in the mid-to-upper 40s by Saturday.

As for a White Christmas, residents will likely be disappointed, as the only precipitation in the forecast will come in the form of rain in the days leading up to the holiday.