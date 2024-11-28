Chicago Forecast

Cloudy, cool conditions in Chicago Thanksgiving forecast, with cold snap looming

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 17: The skyline of Chicago is seen on January 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. View is from the south of the city looking north. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Chicago area is sitting down to its Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday, but residents will get a taste of winter in coming days.

Thursday will see temperatures just above the freezing mark, with highs in the mid-30s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Wind gusts are expected to pick up as the day moves along, with gusts up to 20-to-25 miles per hour.

That will drop the wind chill into the low-to-mid 20s, according to forecast models.

Conditions on Thursday will be mostly cloudy, though occasional flurries can’t be ruled out as a front finishes passing through the area. No accumulations of snow are expected, and travel impacts will likely be limited.

Friday will see cooler temperatures and even stronger winds, with wind chills around daybreak in the single digits. High temperatures will likely be in the mid-to-upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens for most of the day.

Saturday and Sunday will see similar conditions, with highs in the upper-20s and wind chills in the teens, but the area will see plenty of sunshine, with no precipitation in the forecast through the end of the weekend, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will slowly start to rise as the new work week begins, with highs in the low-30s on Monday and getting back into the mid-to-upper 30s by midweek, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

