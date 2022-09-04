Cloudy Conditions Prevail in Chicago Area Sunday, With Chance of Rain in South Suburbs

A cold front that moved through the Chicago area on Saturday has stalled out, which could potentially lead to cloudy conditions, spotty drizzle and even some showers in the far south suburbs of the city.

According to forecast models, that front is also going to cause dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan, with 4-to-7 foot waves that will cause issues not just for swimmers who were hoping to get out for one more dip in the lake before swim season ends on Monday, but also for small craft that planned to be out on the water for the Labor Day weekend.

A high swim risk will likely persist through Monday morning because of the conditions, which are being driven by gusty winds out of the north that are being whipped around the low-pressure system that has stalled out over the upper Midwest.

As for the weather, cloud cover will persist throughout the day Sunday and into Monday because of the weather system. Patchy drizzle is possible throughout the Chicago area on Sunday morning, and another stalled-out system could potentially drag in several rounds of scattered showers and potentially even an occasional thunderstorm into areas south of Interstate 80.

High temperatures are expected to remain on the seasonal side, rising into the mid-70s this afternoon.

On Monday, most of the weather patterns will persist, with cloudy skies area-wide and chances of rain to the far south, but there could be at least some clearing during the day, making it a sunny and pleasant day for some.

High temperatures for Labor Day are once again expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

As both weather systems finally begin to clear out of the area by Tuesday, more clearing is ultimately expected, and temperatures will increase a bit as winds shift back out of the south, with highs expected to reach the low-80s for the remainder of the work week.