Clouds build, but no rain expected Sunday as Chicago's drought continues

Warm temperatures and increasing clouds are expected Sunday in the Chicago area, but little-to-no rain is in the forecast as a drought continues to intensify in the region.

According to forecast models, high temperatures Sunday are likely to rise into the mid-80s across the area, with some cooler readings closer to Lake Michigan.

Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day, with showers and some thunderstorms developing in western and central Illinois. That rain isn’t expected to last until it gets to the Chicago area however, according to models.

So far this month, the city of Chicago has seen just over an inch and a half of rain, far below the typical totals for June. As a result, the city and surrounding suburbs are continuing to see moderate-to-severe drought conditions, and there doesn’t appear to be much relief in sight.

In fact, seasonable temperatures and sunny skies are expected through much of the upcoming work week, with highs in the mid-80s and partly-to-mostly sunny conditions.

By Friday, a large storm system is expected to develop to the south of Illinois, with plenty of rain forecasted to push into the eastern portion of the Midwest. What remains unclear is whether that rain system will be able to punch through the ongoing blocking pattern that has kept things so dry in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

The likelihood of rain will increase as next weekend moves along, according to current forecast models, but more information will emerge on the potential for precipitation as the week progresses.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.