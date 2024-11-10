Clearing skies, gusty winds in Chicago's forecast Sunday

The Chicago area will start the day with patchy drizzle and foggy conditions, but clearing skies and gusty winds will take center stage in the afternoon.

Most residents will wake up to foggy conditions on Sunday morning, but the fog is expected to burn off quickly after daybreak, with some patchy drizzle still in the forecast into the mid-morning.

After that drizzle clears out, skies are also expected to clear, paving the way for partly-to-mostly sunny conditions, along with pleasant temperatures in the low-60s across the area.

Areas north of Interstate 88 could see a passing shower or two, as a low-pressure system pushes its way through Wisconsin, according to forecast models.

The big star of the afternoon will be the wind, which is expected to ratchet up as the afternoon moves along. Wind gusts out of the west-southwest could top 30 miles per hour at times according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those winds will slowly die down after dark, with temperatures dipping into the 40s across the area.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

After a brief cooldown Tuesday and into Wednesday, with highs in the low-50s, another round of showers is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday morning before a warming trend takes over heading into next weekend.

By Friday and Saturday, high temperatures are expected to reach back into the low-60s, well above their seasonal averages, and pleasant conditions are expected until late Sunday across the region, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.