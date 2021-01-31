City Officials Remind Residents, Business Owners to Clear Sidewalks Amid Snow Storm

Chicago officials are reminding business owners and residents to clear their sidewalks as a winter storm continues to pound the region Sunday.

Some parts of Chicago have already seen nearly 10 inches of wet, heavy snow, and city officials are asking the public to help out by removing snow from walkways.

Over 300 plows and salt spreaders worked through the night and are still out clearing our main roads. Chicago, please remember to be a good neighbor and shovel your sidewalk this morning. 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/3MrWFmtedj — Chicago (@chicago) January 31, 2021

According to the city’s Municipal Code, property owners and occupants are responsible for keeping sidewalks clear of snow and ice. The code indicates that a path at least five feet wide must be cleared on sidewalks adjacent to a resident or business’ property, including crosswalk ramps.

Failure to clear sidewalks can result in a citation, with fine ranging from $50 to $500.

Residents can report property owners by calling 311, or by submitting a complaint online, according to the city.