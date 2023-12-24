Christmas forecast: Soggy, rainy conditions expected for holiday

Temperatures will be positively balmy for Christmas Day in the Chicago area, but don’t expect sunny skies, as rain and gusty winds are expected for a good chunk of the holiday.

According to forecast models, rain will begin to sweep across the area in the mid-morning hours on Christmas, arriving from south-to-north and gradually gaining in intensity.

Some downpours in the afternoon could cause as much as one-half inch or more of rain to fall across the area, providing for a soggy holiday experience.

High temperatures are expected to be quite warm, rising into the mid-50s across much of the area.

The rain is expected to clear out late Monday and into Tuesday, but cloudy conditions will likely persist on the backside of the storm system, with cooler temperatures and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Tuesday.

Another system will start to push toward the area late in the week, with rain or even mixed precipitation possible by Thursday.

High temperatures will likely hover around 40 degrees for the remainder of the year, with nighttime readings right around the freezing mark.

Conditions should be mostly dry for the New Year’s weekend, but a disturbance to the north could potentially push southward by the weekend, leaving open at least a small chance of precipitation to conclude 2023.

For all the latest weather news and information, tune into the NBC 5 Storm Team all week long.