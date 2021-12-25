Christmas Day Forecast: Rain Turns to Sun Amid Above-Average Temperatures

It's a not-so-white Christmas for the Chicago area this year, with above-average temperatures to match.

Christmas morning was off to a warm start, as the region saw temperatures reach the 50s after midnight then drop into the 40s with some light rain showers.

By the afternoon hours, the Chicago area will likely dry up with some sun shining through the clouds and high temperatures in the low 40s, according to the latest forecast models.

Sunday will see more of the same temperature-wise, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s across the area. Another disturbance is expected to move in Sunday night, bringing with it the chance for rain across much of the region, along with an isolated chance for some mixed-in snow, especially north of Interstate 88.

Monday will likely be dry in the area, with high temperatures reaching into the upper-40s and low-50s, according to forecasts.

Tuesday will see another chance of rain, with temperatures once again well above normal.