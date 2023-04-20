Chilly Weather Expected in Coming Days, but When Could it Loosen Its Icy Grip?

After pleasant summerlike temperatures in parts of the area Thursday, much-colder readings are looming in the forecast, and relief may be a ways off.

After a cold front moved through the area Thursday, bringing with it showers and some severe thunderstorms, temperatures will remain around their seasonal averages on Friday, but big changes are on the way beginning Saturday.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, an “elevated” freeze risk will occur on Friday night in the Chicago area, and a “significant freeze risk” will remain in the picture during the overnight hours throughout the weekend and even into Monday.

Nighttime temperatures could potentially flirt with the freezing mark each night, especially Saturday into Sunday, forcing residents to keep their furnaces going for at least a few more days.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Saturday and Sunday, the temperature is only expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 40s across the area, well below the low-60s average high temperatures for this time of year.

In fact, temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 50s for the remainder of the month according to long-range forecast models, with readings expected to fluctuate between the upper-40s and the low-to-mid 50s for all of next week.

If there’s one bit of good news, it’s that there isn’t much in the way of precipitation in the forecast, though there could be some sprinkles around the area on Saturday.

Winds could also be an issue around the middle of the coming work week, but forecast models will paint a more significant picture in the coming days.