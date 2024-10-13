Chilly temps, frost possible in Chicago area this week

Just days after temps were positively summery in the Chicago area, a dramatic cooldown with blustery winds is on tap.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, winds are expected to shift out of the north heading into the new work week, generating large waves on Lake Michigan and bringing much cooler temperatures to the area.

The breezy conditions could also see some lake-effect showers develop, bringing a bit of rain to parts of the area south of Lake Michigan.

Notably, the temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 50s on Monday, but that will be just the beginning of the cooler temperatures this week.

Overnight Monday and into Tuesday, temperatures could cool into the upper-30s in parts of the area, with frost possible in areas away from the city of Chicago, according to forecast models.

Winds will still be blowing out of the north, leading to even cooler conditions, but those winds will start to ease as the day moves along, with showers possible in the morning.

Another chance of overnight frost exists heading into Wednesday, with highs still only in the mid-50s according to forecast models. Dry conditions will persist, and eventually temps will start to warm again late in the week.

Highs are expected to move back into the low-to-mid 60s on Thursday, then rise into the mid-to-upper 60s by Friday as a dry pattern firmly establishes itself across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.