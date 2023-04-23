Chilly Temperatures, Mix of Rain and Snow Possible in Chicago Area Sunday

Saturday brought chilly temperatures and varying forms of precipitation to the Chicago area, and Sunday is expected to bring more of the same as a low-pressure system continues exerting its influence over the region.

Temperatures are on the chilly side to begin the morning, with readings hovering near the freezing mark across the region.

Those temperatures will slowly creep upward into the mid-40s for a high on Sunday, but there will also be more precipitation on the way, as bands of showers are expected to descend across the region.

Some of that rain could be mixed with snow, especially in the northern and western suburbs, and could cause some slick spots on area roadways.

Those showers will begin to clear in the early evening hours, along with some of the cloud cover. Unfortunately for those that loathe the cold, that also means that temperatures will begin to drop, and as a result, a freeze warning has been issued for virtually the entire area from midnight to 8 a.m. Monday.

Sensitive vegetation will need to be protected overnight, while residents are also encouraged to turn off hoses and to take other preventative steps.

Monday will see high temperatures rebound into the 50s, and that is about the range of high temperatures for most of the work week, though readings will eventually warm into the mid-to-upper 50s by Thursday, with some suburbs perhaps seeing highs moving back into the low-60s.

Another chance of rain does occur on Tuesday according to forecast models, but should clear by Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest details on the forecast.