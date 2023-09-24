Chicago's forecast to see slight chance of showers, increasing clouds

The Chicago area should stay mostly dry on Sunday, but early sunshine will likely give way to cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures will be pleasant on the first Sunday of autumn, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s across the area.

Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day, and a chance for widely-scattered showers will emerge in the evening hours, according to forecast models.

Winds will whip up some high waves on Lake Michigan during the early afternoon, with 4-to-6 foot swells possible, according to the National Weather Service. Those waves are expected to slowly subside as the winds ease during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Monday’s weather will likely bring more of the same, with highs in the low-70s and mostly cloudy conditions.

On Tuesday, showers will become more widespread, and those will likely stick around into Wednesday, with highs once again right around the 70-degree mark.

Thursday will see conditions start to clear, with highs still in the low-to-mid 70s through next weekend.

