Chicago's forecast once again features rounds of rain in coming days

In a repeat of what the area saw a week ago, several rounds of rain are expected in coming days across the Chicago area.

According to forecast models, that rain could start to develop and move into the area during the evening hours Wednesday, with the coverage of the showers expected to increase overnight.

Even as the rain becomes more widespread, the good news is that there likely won’t be significant accumulations, as light-to-moderate rain is in the forecast overnight.

Beginning Thursday morning, some rumbles of thunder are possible, with steady rain expected during the morning commute.

Those thundershowers could create some locally-heavy downpours, but no widespread flooding is expected, according to forecast models.

Showers will remain a threat in the afternoon, though they will likely become more scattered as the day moves along, and in fact that will remain a common theme through Saturday morning, with scattered showers continuing into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will slowly decrease as well, with highs in the low-60s expected Thursday. Highs will top out around 60 degrees on Friday, then drop into the mid-to-upper 50s by Saturday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the rest of the week for the latest updates on the forecast.