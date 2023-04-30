Chicago's Forecast Calls for Rain, Potential Wintry Mix on Frigid Sunday

The calendar may be flipping to May this week, but the temperatures will feel decidedly more like February, as a low-pressure system lingering over the upper Midwest continues to throw showers and gusty winds at the Chicago area.

Sunday will see windy conditions, and morning sunshine is expected to give way to widespread showers, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Thanks to the cool conditions, with highs reaching into the mid-40s across much of the area, a wintry mix is even possible during the afternoon, with precipitation becoming more scattered late in the evening.

Overnight and into Monday morning, wind gusts are expected to increase, with some in excess of 40 miles per hour. Those winds, coupled with more precipitation, could cause snow to fall in some locations Monday morning, especially in northwest Indiana, before converting to all rain later in the morning and into the afternoon.

Highs will once again be downright frigid for this time of year, with wind chills at or below the freezing mark on May 1.

Thankfully for area residents, some relief is finally in sight, as the low-pressure system is expected to finally move out of the region beginning on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the week, reaching back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Another chance of rain could linger in the forecast for the following weekend, but so will warmer temperatures, with early forecast models indicating a return to the 70s for much of the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest headlines and the newest forecast models.