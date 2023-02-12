Chicago's Forecast Calls for Mild Conditions, Plenty of Sunshine

If you are a fan of warm weather and sunshine, then Sunday is going to be the day for you, as above-average temperatures and clear skies will be on deck for most of the day.

According to forecast models, a dome of high pressure will continue to keep things clear in the Chicago area, with mostly sunny skies expected during the daylight hours.

Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday, rising into the low-50s across the area.

A weak cold front will approach the area in the evening hours and overnight, bringing some cloud cover to the region. It does not appear that there will be any precipitation with those clouds however, and they should begin to clear out by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures may be a slight bit cooler on Monday, but highs will remain in the upper-40s and low-50s across the region, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The next chance for rain in the Chicago area will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, with highs still in the low-50s.

Temperatures will be even warmer Wednesday as the rain begins to clear out, with the warmest readings of the week in the mid-50s.

Another cold front will drop temperatures Thursday and into Friday, when readings could plunge to around the freezing mark, but those highs will rebound a bit heading into next weekend, rising back into the 40s.

