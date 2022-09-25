Chicago's Forecast Calls for Cloudy, Breezy Conditions Sunday

After a brief return to summerlike weather, fall will come roaring back in the coming days, as cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected Sunday and into the start of the work week.

According to forecast models, cloud cover will be the order of the day Sunday, with occasional peeks of sunshine, especially in the far southern and southwestern suburbs.

Several rounds of isolated showers and potentially even an occasional thunderstorm are also expected, especially in the afternoon and evening hours across the area.

Gusty winds are also expected to churn up as the day moves along, gusting between 35-to-40 miles per hour at times during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Those winds are going to cause dangerous surf conditions in Indiana’s Porter County, leading officials to urge residents to stay safe along the lakeshore.

High temperatures will likely settle into the upper-60s across much of the Chicago area, but parts of the region far from the influence of Lake Michigan could creep into the 70s during the afternoon.

The windy and cooler conditions are expected to carry over into Monday, with highs only reaching into the low-60s across much of the region. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see similar readings, with the NWS warning of the possibility of limited areas of frost on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temperatures could potentially rebound into the upper-60s by Thursday, but some models are showing the possibility of the remnants of soon-to-be Hurricane Ian sweeping up toward the Midwest by next weekend.