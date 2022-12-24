Chicago's Christmas Eve Forecast Shows More Frigid Temperatures, Easing Winds

Friday saw below-zero temperatures and ferocious winds across the Chicago area, and while things aren’t going to warm up much on Saturday, there will be slight improvements that portend much bigger changes to come.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon for counties in northwest Indiana, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. A winter weather advisory will also be in effect for Illinois counties in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory and warning will remain in effect because of the continued-frigid and windy conditions that the area is experiencing, though winds are slowly starting to diminish. Wind gusts of 40 miles per hour are still possible in Indiana, while wind gusts of around 30 miles per hour are possible in Illinois Saturday.

Those winds will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural and open areas, and will also cause wind chills to remain in the range of 15-to-20 degrees below zero in most locations. Some parts of Indiana could see even colder readings, according to officials.

While the city of Chicago struggled to reach zero degrees on Friday, air temperatures will warm a bit across the area, with highs forecasted in the low-teens, according to forecast models.

Partly sunny skies are expected as well, but a widely-scattered snow shower cannot be ruled out, even with no real accumulation likely.

Those conditions will persist into Christmas Day, with winds continuing to scale back and air temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid teens for the holiday. Some thin clouds are once again expected, but some sunshine could also break through, according to forecast models.

The colder-than-average temperatures are expected to stick around after the holiday weekend, with another chance of snow arriving on Monday. The quick-moving system won’t cause significant accumulations, and should clear the area by the evening hours, according to forecasts.

By Wednesday things are really going to change rapidly in the area, with temperatures rising above freezing for the remainder of the calendar year.

By Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper-40s or perhaps even the low-50s in some locations, and they’ll remain there through next weekend. Those temps will also be accompanied by a persistent threat of rain over the New Year’s weekend, with the most widespread showers occurring Friday and into Saturday, according to extended forecast models.

