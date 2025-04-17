Chicago's 1st 80-degree day of the season comes with risk of hail, heavy downpours

The first 80-degree day of the season is set to arrive in the Chicago area this week, accompanied by chances for strong-to-severe storms with the possibility of heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday starts out dry and cloudy, with temperatures rising into the 60s in most parts, but staying cooler along the far northern areas. Thursday will also be breezy, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.

In the late morning hours, some scattered showers and storms could develop in Chicago's far western counties. The rainy weather could move into parts of DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties by around 3 p.m., Roman said, with some isolated thunderstorms possible.

Multiple shower/storm chances through Friday night. If storms make it into northern IL late tonight, then they may be strong to severe. Greater coverage of storms and better chances for strong to severe storms with threat for hail and strong winds expected Fri. night. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/WeyeYOVikc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 17, 2025

Overnight, chances of showers and storms remain, but mostly along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Roman added.

Friday, temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s, Roman said, reaching into the low 80s by afternoon with windy conditions.

Beginning around 7 p.m., isolated thunderstorms were expected to develop, with some on the strong side or severe side. According to the National Weather Service, the entire Chicago area Friday night into early Saturday morning will be at a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five.

The main threats associated with Friday's system were heavy downpours, damaging hail and gusty, damaging winds, the NWS said.

Rain chances continue over the weekend, Roman said, with temperatures dropping back down into the 50s.