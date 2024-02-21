Chicagoans bask in unseasonably warm February temperatures

If you took a walk outside in Chicago Wednesday, you might have thought it was late spring, as it marked the first 60-degree day of the year.

Those temperatures mark the first time in three months that the city has eclipsed that threshold, but a quick glance at the calendar is enough to surprise and delight many residents.

“Normally we’ve had blizzards, snowstorms, 20 inches of snow," said Chicagoan Terrance Young. "Today I had my jacket with me, and now I’m on my lunch and I decided ‘toss the jacket’ it feels good out.”

Dozens of others joined in and ditched the heavy coats.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Golfers flocked to the Sydney Marovitz Golf Course downtown to get an early swing at the season. Managers told NBC 5 all the tee times were booked Wednesday.

“I usually tell people February is the month to avoid, that’s when you don’t want to be here," said golfer Charlie Bevins. "But it was so nice today, I texted a couple of friends to see if they wanted to get out there to play nine."

Others went straight to Montrose Harbor and the lakefront to fish, run and bike.

Last year the first 60 degree day didn't come until March 31, with the first 60-degree day coming in March in five consecutive years.

This year is also shaping up to be the warmest February on record. After today it became the fourth, but if the 10-day forecast pans out, NBC 5 meteorologists say 2024 will be the warmest February, beating out 1882.

Why is it so warm? NBC 5 meteorologist Iisha Scott says there are a few factors, like a changing climate. However, a large reason because the Northern Hemisphere is still in an El Niño pattern in the early stages of the year, which favors warmer than normal temperatures and lower than normal precipitation across the northern tier of the country.

Some forecasts have begun calling for a transition to a La Niña pattern later this year, which could lead to heavier-than-normal snowfall in the winter, but for now, Chicagoans are largely enjoying the warmth while they have it.