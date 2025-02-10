Chicago Forecast

Chicago winter storm timing: When to expect snow across the area this week

Monday and Tuesday look to stay dry, with seasonal highs in the mid-30s, but things begin to shift start on Wednesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

A winter storm is set to bring multiple inches of snow to the Chicago area this week, one of two snow systems forecast for the region in the coming days. When can you expect the first wave to hit?

Monday and Tuesday look to stay dry, with seasonal highs in the mid-30s, but things begin to shift start on Wednesday.

Some parts of the area could see a stray flurry Tuesday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, with a dusting possible, but no accumulating snow expected.

Snow is forecast to begin around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Roman said, with scattered flakes to the north and west. Steadier snow will develop beginning around 10 a.m., she added, with "heavy snow at times" through late Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service warned the heaviest snow was expected during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

"Impacts to travel are likely," the NWS said.

How much snow could the Chicago area see?

While "confidence continues to grow" that the system will impact the Great Lakes area and parts of the Midwest this week, the forecast is still developing as the system inches closer.

As of Monday morning, forecasts indicated anywhere from 4 to 8 inches was possible in the Chicago area Wednesday, Roman said.

The National Weather Service also noted that "while exact snow amounts remain uncertain, there is a potential for several inches of snow" in parts of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Chances of more than 4 inches were particularly high across the Chicago area, according the NWS.

Where to expect the most snow?

The exact track of the system is still unfolding in the days leading up the snow event.

What about the second round of snow?

The Wednesday snow system is one of two forecast to hit the region this week.

Roman added that a second system, developing Friday night into Saturday, could dump several more inches of snow across the area.

The snow comes as northeastern Illinois faces a major snow deficit, with only 10 inches of snow so far this season, Roman said.

"We should be around 25 inches at this time," Roman said, of how little snowfall the Chicago area has seen this winter.

