winter storm warning

Chicago Winter Storm: How Much Snow Could Your Area See?

Multiple winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were issued for the regio

Several Chicago-area communities are set to see anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow as a result of a winter storm that descended upon the region Monday evening.

Some localized spots are expecting up to 8 inches of snow while other spots may see much less.

Check out the videos below to find out how much snow is expected in your region.

Chicago Snow Timing:

Joliet Snow Timing:

Kankakee Snow Timing:

Merrillville Snow Timing:

Naperville Snow Timing:

Waukegan Snow Timing:

