Chicago Winter Storm: How Much Snow Could Your Area See?

Several Chicago-area communities are set to see anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow as a result of a winter storm that descended upon the region Monday evening.
Some localized spots are expecting up to 8 inches of snow while other spots may see much less.
Check out the videos below to find out how much snow is expected in your region.
Chicago Snow Timing:
The Chicago area could see the biggest snowfall of the season from Monday to Tuesday, with 4 to 7 inches expected in most areas.
Joliet Snow Timing:
Kankakee Snow Timing:
Merrillville Snow Timing:
Naperville Snow Timing:
Waukegan Snow Timing:
