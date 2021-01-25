Chicago Winter Storm: How Much Snow Could Your Area See?

Several Chicago-area communities are set to see anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow as a result of a winter storm that descended upon the region Monday evening.

Some localized spots are expecting up to 8 inches of snow while other spots may see much less.

Check out the videos below to find out how much snow is expected in your region.

Chicago Snow Timing:

The Chicago area could see the biggest snowfall of the season from Monday to Tuesday, with 4 to 7 inches expected in most areas.

Joliet Snow Timing:

Kankakee Snow Timing:

Merrillville Snow Timing:

Naperville Snow Timing:

Waukegan Snow Timing:



