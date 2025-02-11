Potential Chicago-area winter storm could make for ‘very poor' commute Wednesday

Forecasters are warning of serious impacts that a potential winter storm could have on the Chicago area later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Chicago area is currently under a winter storm watch for Wednesday, with heavy snow and significant accumulations possible across the region.

Confidence is growing that accumulations could exceed four inches or even six inches across the area, while some forecast models indicate an even bigger storm that could impact the area for most of Wednesday and even into Thursday morning.

Before that storm arrives, the NBC 5 Storm Team says that there is a possibility of some light snow late Monday and into Tuesday morning, which could cause slick spots on area roadways.

Winds are also expected to shift out of the north or northeast as the big storm system approaches the area, and according to the NBC 5 Storm Team those shifted winds could lead to lake enhancement of the snow, potentially causing higher accumulations in parts of Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

While snow from that storm is expected to start on Wednesday morning, the main brunt of the storm will be felt in the afternoon and evening hours, according to forecast models. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times, making for a hazardous commute home for motorists across the area.

The National Weather Service is also cautioning residents that variance in the storm’s path could have negative consequences as well. If the storm system tracks further north, mixed precipitation could occur in areas south of Interstate 80 and in parts of northwest Indiana. Freezing rain or sleet could also occur in that scenario.

If the storm tracks further south, then the heaviest snow will be more widespread across the area, according to forecast models.

According to the latest model guidance from the National Weather Service, there is a “high” probability that most of the area will see four or more inches of snow on Wednesday. A “medium,” or 40-to-70% chance, exists that the area could see six or more inches of snow, and a “10-to-40%” chance of eight or more inches of snow falling across most of the area.

Lake-enhancement of the snow could drive totals even higher in areas closer to Lake Michigan, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

More exact forecasts for snowfall totals are expected on Tuesday, and that’s when the National Weather Service may issue a winter storm warning for parts of the area.

For more information on those warnings, and on projected snowfall totals, be sure to download the NBC Chicago app, and to allow notifications as the system arrives.