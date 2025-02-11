Some in the Chicago area were waking up Tuesday morning to light flurries as a weak cold front passed through parts of Northeast Illinois, with a dusting or a coating of snow possible on area roadways, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

The front comes before a winter storm set to move in Wednesday will dump heavy snow across the region, with as much as seven inches of snow or more possible.

"The flurries today have nothing to do with the winter weather system moving in tomorrow," Roman stressed.

According to the National Weather Service, the entire Chicago area beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday will be under a winter storm watch, with heavy accumulating snow expected throughout the day.

The snow will be steady at times, Roman said, with as much as an inch of snow per hour falling in the evening hours.

"Steady, if not heavy at times," Roman said of the snow. "It will definitely impact the afternoon commute tomorrow."

Wednesday snow storm timing

Snow will begin to move in around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Wednesday, Roman said, hitting Chicago's western counties first. The snow will continue to push eastward, with a winter storm watch taking effect for all of Northeastern Illinois at 9 a.m.

Roman stressed that the watch could be upgraded to a warning ahead of the snow.

Heavy, widespread snow was expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday, with the afternoon and evening commute likely to be impacted.

"Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening commute when we expect the highest snowfall rates (potentially exceeding 1 inch per hour at times)," the NWS said.

An impactful winter storm is expected Wednesday with snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible. Prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the PM commute. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/J1JFRpysry — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2025

Snow was expected to continue falling across the area though late Wednesday night, Roman said, The watch was not set to expire until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Snow totals

Roman noted between three and five inches of snow could fall in parts to the south when all is said and done.

In counties to the north and west however, those totals were expected to be higher, with between four and seven inches possible.

Some parts of the area could see even more. According to the NWS, total snow accumulations in southeastern Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee, Racine, Lake Geneva, Waukesha and Kenosha, could be upwards of nine inches.

Sharply reduced visibility, snow-covered roads and treacherous travel were all possible, the NWS warned.

Here is a look at probabilities for accumulating snow on Wednesday. Highest snow totals are likely north of a Pontiac, IL to Valparaiso, IN line. A mix of sleet and freezing rain may reduce snowfall farther south. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/LRV4gSJR9x — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2025

Another round of snow Friday

Wednesday's system is the first of two rounds of snow expected this week, Roman said.

While a break in the snow was expected for most of the day Thursday, more winter weather developing Friday night could dump several more inches of snow across the area, leading to higher accumulations overall.

"Another winter storm possible late Friday," the NWS said.

A winter storm will bring accumulating snow to the region Wednesday and Wednesday night, and will significantly impact the Wednesday PM commute. Colder weather late in the week, with another winter storm possible late Fri-Sat. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/MTm20JdnLZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 11, 2025

The snow comes as northeastern Illinois faces a major snow deficit, with only 10 inches of snow so far this season, Roman said.

"We should be around 25 inches at this time," Roman said, of how little snowfall the Chicago area has seen this winter.