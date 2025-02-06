Chicago winter isn't over yet, but there's good news for February and March

February and March still produce plenty of rough winter weather around Chicago.

We can still get pummeled by snow and sub-freezing temperatures as winter seems to stretch on. But brighter days are ahead.

The United States, particularly in the northern latitudes, gain a significant amount of daylight through the month of February, and even more in March.

According to timeanddate.com, Chicago is gaining roughly 2 minutes and 30 seconds of daylight every day, tallying up to about 70 minutes of daylight gained through February.

Sunrise goes from 7:02 a.m. at the beginning of February to 6:26 a.m. at the end of the month, and sunset goes from 5:06 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. through the month.

Believe it or not, there's only a little over four weeks away until the annual “spring forward” for daylight saving time, which will mark a sunset time of 6:50 p.m. on March 9.

March gains the most amount of daylight of any month in the year. Chicago stands to gain about 84 minutes of daylight through the month; gaining nearly three minutes every day. Places near Canada will gain more than 100 minutes of daylight, while south Texas and Florida gain more than 40 minutes.

By the end of March, sunrise will be at 6:34 a.m. and sunset at 7:15 p.m.