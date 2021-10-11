Chicago White Sox vs. Astros Game 4: Potential Rain and Storms Could Impact Game

The Chicago White Sox are scheduled to take on the Houston Astros for Game 4 of their series at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday afternoon, but a rainy and stormy forecast could dampen plans.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, there's some good news and bad news in the forecast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The good news is that fans will likely see the game starting with pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees.

First pitch for the game is scheduled to begin at 2:37 p.m. as they look to force a decisive Game 5.

Strong storms are expected to develop in the early afternoon hours for parts of the Chicago area.

Some storms are forecast to arrive west of the city as early as noon, but the weather is expected to continue to develop and move through until 10 p.m.

According to the Storm Team, the storms will likely reach the city during the late afternoon and evening hours, bringing cooler temps as they move in.

Strong wind gusts out of the south, occasionally in excess of 45 miles per hour, are also possible across the area as the front moves in.

According to the National Weather Service, the potentially severe storms are expected to move across the Chicago area toward the northeast. These storms could produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 60 mph, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to officials.

According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire state of Illinois is currently forecasted to have a “slight risk” of severe weather on Monday, which is higher than the “marginal” risk on the SPC’s scale.

Northwest Indiana is also under a “slight risk” of severe weather, as is southeastern Wisconsin.

The White Sox have not announced any plans to postpone the game as of Monday morning.