Chicago weekend weather: Showers to precede a dry Sunday

Despite being the start of meteorological summer, Saturday will be enshrouded with showers, breezy conditions and the possibility of scattered storms.

Following a rather comfortable Friday, temperatures are poised to reach the low 70s for a portion of Saturday. Cooler conditions will set in later on as winds turn off Lake Michigan and cold air causes temperatures to drop into the mid-60s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller.

A rain system approaching from the southwest will enter the area in the early morning, potentially bringing rain to the entirety of the region, forecasts showed. Rain could last throughout most of the day, since the storm system likely won't move eastward until the late evening, according to meteorologists.

As it heads eastward, the system will likely bring rain to Northwest Indiana for a few hours before moving out of the region for good.

The second half of the weekend will bring a change - and a much welcome one at that.

Dry conditions will commence overnight into Sunday, making way for partly sunny skies and a boost in temperatures - with highs expected in the upper 70s.

The short break from the wet weather won't last long, however.

The beginning of the work week will see an increase in temperatures but also a return of rain. Breezy and more humid conditions, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, are likely, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms could arrive at various times throughout the day on Monday, and that could actually be the case for much of the week. Rain is possible Tuesday night, Wednesday and Friday night, meteorologists said.