Chicago weather: Wintry mix of snow, ice, sleet to move in midweek; travel impacts likely

A winter weather system bringing the chance for freezing rain, sleet and ice accumulations is on track to move into the Chicago area Wednesday night, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with another period "notable wintry precipitation" possible Friday night.

Tuesday, however, was expected to remain dry, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with a high of 30 degrees. In the afternoon and evening hours, a stray flurry or two could pass by, Roman added.

"Don't be surprised if you see a random one passing through," Roman said, noting the flurries wouldn't amount to much.

Wednesday morning will also see a chance for a few flurries, Roman said, though the main event isn't expected to come until after 3 p.m. and towards the end of the afternoon and evening commute.

At that time, the entire Chicago area could see snow and sleet mixing in with freezing rain, Roman said, leading to some ice accumulations.

Latest thinking on expected wintry mix (including freezing rain) in store on Wednesday, developing in aftn & peaking in eve.



"Travel impacts for sure Wednesday night," Roman said.

According to the NWS, a glaze of .2 inches of ice accumulation could form, with .5 inches of snow and sleet possible. Reduced visibility, slippery travel and commute impacts can be expected Wednesday night, the NWS said, though timing and impacted locations remains uncertain.

"This is going to be something we have to watch," Roman said, of Wednesday's system.

The winter weather was expected to continue late Wednesday into the overnight and early morning hours Thursday. Thursday afternoon, conditions will remain mostly dry, with a high of 41 degrees, Roman said.

Another round of winter weather this weekend

After Wednesday's system, the next chance for winter weather comes Friday night into Saturday morning Roman said, with another rain-snow-ice mix developing.

"This weekend, we could do it all again," Roman said, of the potential for another wintry mix.