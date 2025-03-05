Chicago weather: Wind advisory with gusts higher than 45mph, plus waves of rain, snow

A rainy Wednesday morning will give way to high winds and even light snow, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with gusts upwards of 45 miles-per-hour at times.

The high winds come as other parts of the U.S. saw gusts upwards of 60 or 70 mph Tuesday, including in parts of Kansas, with more high winds expected Wednesday.

Around 5:20 a.m., pockets of rain and drizzle were scattered across Lake and McHenry counties, Illinois doppler radar showed. Waves of rain showers and some heavy downpours were expected to continue through at least lunchtime, NBC 5 Meteolrogist Alicia Roman said.

"Be prepared for another wet commute," the National Weather Service warned in a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. In Northwest Indiana, a lakeshore flood advisory will take effect later Wednesday, with the NWS warning of possible flooding and erosion.

After the rain comes plummeting temperatures, strong winds and snow.

Temperatures will hit their warmest early on in the day, Roman said, with highs around 50 degrees by 12 p.m. By afternoon, temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 30s, with light snow expected around 3 p.m. and through evening rush hour.

"Very light snow," Roman said. "But we could see a coating; maybe upwards of half-an-inch to an inch."

Roman warned that roads could become slick at that time, potentially snarling traffic.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

At 2 p.m., a wind advisory will go into effect, with the NWS warning of gusts as high as 45 miles-per-hour.

"Winds this strong can make driving difficult," the NWS said. "Use extra caution."

The NWS warned that the winds could also lead to downed tree limbs and power outages.

If heading out for the day, bring an umbrella and a jacket! A rainy morning will be replaced by strong northwest winds, falling temperatures, and snow showers this evening. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/2VEAXlW5fA — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 5, 2025

According to Roman, the strongest winds were expected to occur in the evening, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the advisory expiring at midnight.

Thursday will be bright but colder, Roman said, with highs in the low 40s, followed by another spring system bringing rain and snow chances Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 40s over the weekend, Roman added.

By next week, temperatures will bump back up, Roman said, with highs approaching 60.