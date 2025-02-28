Chicago weather: Wind advisory, gusts upwards of 45 mph could lead to high fire danger

The last day of Meteorological winter in the Chicago area will a warm but windy one, with wind gusts upwards of 45 miles-per-hour leading to heightened fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, a wind advisory will go into effect for all of Northeastern Illinois, as well as multiple counties in Northwest Indiana, and in Kenosha County in Wisconsin. According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the strongest gusts -- close to 50 mph -- will occur in mid-morning and midday hours.

"We anticipate those winds really picking up right around 8 a.m. this morning," Roman said, adding that winds around 9 a.m. could be between 45 and 50 mph.

While Friday will be windy, it will be warm, Roman said, "perhaps the warmest day of the week," with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

But the combination of unseasonably mild temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity will create an "elevated risk for grass and brush fire," the NWS warned.

The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and unseasonably mild temperatures will create an elevated risk for grass and brush fire spread today. Be sure to avoid burning and use caution when discarding any smoking materials. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Dl3diJ9zzM — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2025

"Secure lightweight objects and use caution if driving," the NWS added.

Very windy conditions can be expected today, with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph at times. Secure lightweight objects and use caution if driving high profile vehicles. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/rbQMJYhI8b — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 28, 2025

In St. Louis, as well as portions of western and southern Illinois, a red flag warning was issued, the NWS said.

Later Friday evening, winds are expected to remain gusty but subside to around 30 mph, Roman said, with the wind advisory set to expire at 6 p.m.

Rain could also pop up later Friday evening Roman said, with flurries possible in Northwest Indiana Friday night.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s, with cold air staying in place for the first day of Meteorological Spring Saturday.

"We're looking at a much colder day, a nearly 20-25 degree drop between today's high temperature and the high temperature tomorrow."

Sunday, cold conditions remain, with a high of 39 degrees, Roman said.