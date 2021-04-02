Chicago Weather: Warmth and Sunshine Ahead This Easter Weekend

Don't let Friday's cool conditions fool you. The Chicago weather forecast this weekend is about to get sunnier and warmer.

While Friday high temperatures range from the upper 40s to low 50s, dropping to between 33 and 39 at night, Saturday's temperatures take a jump.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. A few areas could hit 70 degrees, kicking off several days of mild conditions.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs could range from the upper 60s to low 70s inland and, because of a developing lake breeze, upper 50s near Lake Michigan.

Monday remains quite warm, sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s and a few showers and storms possible.

Showers and isolated storms are possible again Tuesday as conditions remain warm, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

High temperatures dip to the mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday and cooler near the lake as showers and storms again become possible.