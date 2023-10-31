Chicago weather: Track Halloween snow across the area with live radar

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Tuesday's forecast calls for waves of gusty snow showers and squalls in both the morning and afternoon, potentially snarling commutes and trick-or-treat routes.

According to the NWS, a "burst" of gusty snow moving in from the west is expected to hit parts of Northern Illinois in Tuesday morning through through 10 a.m. Although the snow could lead to slick spots on the road, it's only expected to result in a "coating," the NWS said, as temperatures are expected to warm above freezing through the mid-to-late morning.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.