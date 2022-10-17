Chicago Weather to Get Taste of Winter Monday With Possible Snow Flurries

Bundle up, Chicago -- your first taste of winter is here.

According to NBC Storm Team 5, Monday will be breezy and cold, with below-average temperatures in the low 40s, and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

However, the wind chill will make things seem closer to winter, creating a day that feels more like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And, some areas may even see their first snow flurries of the season.

A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, afternoon lake effect mix of rain and snow could create some flurries to the northeast.

When Does Chicago Typically See its First Snow?

According to the National Weather Service, the average date Chicago sees its first traces of snow typically falls around Oct. 31.

The earliest first trace of snowfall that has ever been recorded in the city occurred on Sept. 25, according to NWS, and the latest occurred on Dec. 5, 1999.

If trace snowfall is detected at O’Hare International Airport on Monday, it would mean that the city is two weeks ahead of “schedule” for the first flakes of the season.

In 2021 however, Chicago didn’t see its first trace snowfall until Nov. 12. And, according to records, the first measurable snowfall -- defined by NWS as one-tenth of an inch of snow or more -- didn't occur until Dec. 28, 2021, the latest first measurable snowfall in recorded history.

On average, Chicago sees its first measurable snowfall on Nov. 18.

For those concerned that we could see accumulations of snow on Monday, don’t fret. A combination of above-freezing temperatures and warm ground temperatures should ensure that no accumulation takes place in the Chicago area Monday.

In parts of northwest Indiana, lake-effect snow and rain showers could potentially occur, especially in Porter and LaPorte counties, due to winds blowing out of the northwest over the surface of Lake Michigan. Those winds will cool the air and push moisture toward those areas, leading to a more significant weather event in those locations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning at 4 p.m. until midnight for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana. According to NWS, heavy, wind-driven snow is possible in Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Rensselaer and Demotte, with some areas seeing up to three inches of accumulation.

For the latest details, continue to visit the NBC 5 app throughout the day on Monday.