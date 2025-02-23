Chicago weather this week to get a lot warmer to wrap up February

The region has had plenty of cold weather recently, but the weather this week will get a lot warmer for the Chicago area.

That will get going on Sunday, as temperatures will start out on the chilly side under mostly cloudy skies but will quickly rise throughout the day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The sun will also slowly come out across the area, with highs soaring into the 40s in most places, including the city of Chicago. Areas north of the city may not quite get to 40 degrees, but places south of Interstate 80 could see highs approaching 50 degrees, according to forecast models.

Monday will be even milder across the area, with low temperatures in the mid-30s and then highs approaching 50 degrees in the city. The south suburbs could see readings in the low-to-mid 50s, paving the way for a much warmer week ahead.

The first of several chances of rain will come into the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday morning, with light rain possible during the overnight hours. That rain is expected to clear out by daybreak on Tuesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Temperatures Tuesday will once again be quite warm, rising into the low-50s in Chicago and into the mid-to-upper 50s in areas south of the city.

Another chance of rain could arrive Wednesday morning, with highs again in the upper-40s and low-50s in the city and suburbs, and another round of light rain is possible Thursday afternoon when highs will once again be right around the 50-degree mark.

Friday could see readings in the low-to-mid 50s in the Chicago area, and then a brief cooldown is expected over the weekend, with highs in the upper-30s or low-40s across the region. That will be followed by another warm-up, as temperatures could be back up by 50 degrees the following Monday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for live radar and for weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.