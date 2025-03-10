Chicago weather: Temperatures near 70 degrees could tie record — but they won't last long

Monday will be a bright and sunny day in Chicago, the NBC 5 Storm team said, with spring-like warmth and near-record temperatures that could hit 70 degrees.

But 24 hours later, things will feeling more like late winter again.

"Sunshine and warm temperatures all the way through sunset," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of Monday. Roman noted sunset was set to take place at 6:53 p.m., now that the clocks have sprung forward.

According to Roman, the record high for March 10 was 70 degrees, set in 1955. Monday, most areas will get close to that, Roman said, with a predicted high of 68 degrees.

"Pretty fantastic for this time of year," Roman said. "Just two degrees shy of the record." Roman added that the average temperature for this time of year was 45 degrees.

Some areas, especially in counties to the south and southwest, could hit 70 and tie the record, Roman said, though "all areas" were likely to get in on the warmth.

"Feeling more like early May," Roman said.

Dry weather continues for much of the week, Roman said, though a cold front moving in Tuesday will send temperatures plummeting into the 40s, and then eventually the 30s.

"After midnight on Tuesday, temperatures will peak in the 50s, "Roman said. "But as a cold front moves in mid-morning, temps expected to fall," with temperatures in the 30s along the lake by 12 p.m.

Midweek, temperatures will warm back up, Roman said, with highs in the 50s Wednesday, and in the 60s Thursday.

Friday, 70-degree temperatures were back in the forecast, Roman said, with a high of 72 degrees and rain likely to move in overnight.

The chance of showers remains in the forecast for Saturday, Roman said, when the Chicago River will be dyed green for St. Patrick's Day.

"It doesn't look like a complete wash out," Roman said, of the forecast for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day events. "By afternoon, we'll see those showers moving out."