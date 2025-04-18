Chicago weather: ‘Taste of summer' comes with risk of severe thunderstorms, hail

Temperatures in the Chicago area Friday will soar into the 80s for the first time this year, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, but strong winds and the chance for severe weather could put a damper on the day.

"A taste of summer," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, "followed by the potential for a few severe storms later tonight."

According to Roman, Friday starts out dry, though a system moving into south-central Wisconsin could clip the far northern counties around 10 a.m.

"This could bring a shower or isolated thunderstorm later this morning," Roman said, with rain chances picking back up beginning around 2 p.m. for some.

Winds are expected to pick up at that time too, Roman said, with gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour for much of the area.

Afternoon is also when the Chicago area will see its warmest temperatures, with readings topping 80 degrees for most parts. Some areas to the south and west could see even warmer readings, including Kankakee, where a high of 84 degrees is expected, Roman said.

To the north, temperatures will remain slightly cooler, Roman said, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

'Slight' chance of severe weather

Shower and storm chances ramp up late Friday, Roman said, particularly between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Overnight, storm chances continue, with the greatest risk of storms expected to the south and east.

Here’s a look at the two primary windows and areas for thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow evening. Any storm tonight and tomorrow may be severe with damaging winds and damaging hail. Have multiple ways to get warning information! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/63IBdapqXo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 17, 2025

During that time, the entire Chicago area will be at a "slight" risk of sever weather, which ranks as level two of five on the Storm Prediction Center's scale. The greatest threats with any storms that do develop will be gusty winds and large, damaging hail, the National Weather Service said.

"There is also the potential for locally damaging winds and perhaps a tornado, especially if thunderstorms become more widespread and are able to organize into a line," the NWS added.

Easter weekend forecast

The warm temperatures won't last long.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures dip back down into the 50s, Roman said. Shower chances remain in the forecast Saturday, particularly in areas to the south.

Sunday, scattered showers and storms were possible, Roman said, with along with some isolated thunderstorms.

By Monday, things will begin to clear out and warm up, with highs soaring back into the upper-60s.