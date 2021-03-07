Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies, Mild Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

The Chicago area will continue to see unseasonable warmth on Sunday afternoon, but it is merely an appetizer for the weather that the region can expect to see in the new work week.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 50s, with some areas along Lake Michigan seeing slightly cooler readings, according to current forecast models.

Breezy conditions are expected, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies helping provide a pleasant conclusion to the weekend for the region.

After a relatively mild evening, the Chicago area will see even warmer temperatures on Monday, as the mercury is expected to climb to around 20 degrees above normal. High temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s are expected, and those readings will stick around for several days.

On Wednesday, highs will once again reach into the mid-60s, but a front will begin to push into the area, bringing with it the first of several chances of rain throughout the remainder of the week.

Behind that front, temperatures will begin to drop, finally falling back into the mid-40s by the weekend.