The Chicago area Thursday was waking up to bitter cold temperatures and sub-zero wind chills as an Arctic front continues to barrel through the region.

As of 5:30 a.m., temperatures in some parts were in the teens, with "feels-like temperatures" as low as -15, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

In Chicago, readings came in at around 10 degrees.

The cold temperatures -- a far cry from Wednesday's high of 39 -- come hours after a wind advisory brought gusts as high as 60 miles-per-hour, and snow squalls threatened the area.

"Freezing start to the day," Roman said, of the cold. "Have everything ready with you -- hat, gloves, coat, even sunglasses."

According to Roman, some flurries could fly Thursday morning, though most of the area will remain dry and sunny. That wasn't the case for Northwestern Indiana and Berrien County in Western Michigan, where lake effect snow was continuing to pile up and a winter storm warning was issued.

Lake effect snow will continue over Western Lower Michigan today. The heaviest snow will be west of Highway 131 towards the lakeshore. Windy conditions will also continue resulting in blowing and drifting snow. Plan on slippery/icy travel. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/20JgRmrAjJ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 5, 2024

Temperatures Thursday were expected to reach a high of 28 degrees in the Chicago area, with blustery conditions. According to Roman, winds could gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour at times.

"Not nearly as windy as yesterday, but still pretty breezy into the afternoon and evening," Roman said.

But there's some good news, too, as the blast of Arctic air won't last for long.

Friday, milder temperatures were expected to move in, Roman said, with highs in the low 30s. Even warmer temperatures were on tap for the weekend, with low 40s Saturday, and a high of 50 degrees on Sunday.

"A nice increase in temperatures as we head into the next couple of days," Roman said.