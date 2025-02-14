The Chicago area was waking up Friday to a bitter cold Valentine's Day morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with temperatures below zero in some parts and wind chills in the teens.

After that, a snowy weekend was on the way.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, temperatures were expected to hover only in the mid-20s for the rest of the day. And while the morning and even afternoon commutes are likely to be dry, another round of snow will move in around 5 p.m. Roman said, potentially snarling streets and roads for evening plans.

"The Friday evening commute could be tricky," Roman said. According to the National Weather Service, travel impacts due the snow were likely.

Saturday, more snow was expected to fall, Roman said, though some parts will see a wintry mix with freezing rain as temperatures warm in some areas.

Here's the what the Chicago weekend forecast holds.

Friday night: Snow

Counties to the south and west could see snow moving in around 2 p.m. Roman said, with more widespread snow chances ramping up after 5 p.m. and into the evening.

According to the NWS, "bursts of snow" could be expected Friday night, especially for areas near and north of I-88, where between one and three inches of snow could fall within a short period of time.

"This combined with gusty winds could result in sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel," the NWS warned.

[4:57 PM CST 2/13]

Another round of snow late Friday afternoon thru Friday evening (~2-5 hr period of accumulating snow). Travel impacts are likely, inc. during eve commute in spots. Snow may continue or redevelop overnight Fri night in parts of the area. Stay tuned! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/275EwY3F18 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 13, 2025

In parts of southeastern Wisconsin, a winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday afternoon, with slippery road conditions and between two and four inches of snow possible.

Overnight, an additional period of accumulating snow was expected to develop, the NWS said, though warming temperatures to the south could lead to a wintry mix with rain or freezing rain.

Saturday: Snow for some, wintry mix for others

Through the day Saturday, snow was expected to continue falling to the north, where temperatures will remain at or below freezing.

Counties to the south could see more freezing rain and sleet, where temperatures were expected to be above freezing.

According to Roman, northern counties could see as much as four inches of snow or more by Saturday afternoon, with lower totals to the south, of between one and three inches.

Temperatures Saturday were expected to remain in the 30s, Roman said, before plummeting Sunday and dropping even more into Monday.

Sunday: Turning colder

Snow will continue early Sunday for some, Roman said, adding to accumulation. Temperatures Sunday will drop into the 20s, Roman said, followed by a bitter cold Monday with a high of 10 degrees and even lower wind chills.