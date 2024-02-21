Chicago weather: Severe weather with scattered storms, damaging hail possible for some parts

That spring-like feeling continues Wednesday in the Chicago area not just with 60-degree temperatures, but the chance for scattered showers, thunderstorms and even the potential for severe weather.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of Wednesday in the Chicago will remain dry. High temperatures will top out at around 64 degrees, with most parts staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Late Wednesday however, a scattered showers are expected to move in, with some areas seeing the potential for strong thunderstorms.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman showers are expected to move in to Chicago's far southern counties around midnight, continuing through Thursday morning. Those showers could become strong storms, Roman said, potentially containing damaging hail.

The storms carry a low-end, marginal threat of severe weather, Roman said. The greatest risk of storms is expected to stay south of I-80, in Kankakee county in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

"North of I-80 and I-88, I don't expect you to see much rain at all," Roman said.

The rain is expected to continue to the south through the mid-morning hours Roman said, eventually coming to an end around 2 p.m.

Temperatures Thursday will cool slightly, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Friday, a cold front will slide down Lake Michigan, with the chance for light flurries lingering to the west around 11 a.m.

"We're not talking a whole lot of snow," Roman said. "Some light snow, light flurries."

Friday and Saturday, temperature highs will be in the 40s. Temperatures creep back up Sunday, with highs in the 50s, and more 60-degree readings Monday and Tuesday,